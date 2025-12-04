Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Israel cleared to compete at Eurovision 2026

Palestine protester restrained during Israel's Eurovision performance
  • The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has confirmed Israel's participation in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, despite ongoing protests regarding its conduct in the war in Gaza.
  • Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Slovenia have announced their withdrawal from the 2026 competition, with their national broadcasters refusing to participate or broadcast the event.
  • Broadcasters from these boycotting countries cited the “appalling loss of lives in Gaza”, humanitarian concerns, and the targeting of journalists as reasons for their decision.
  • The BBC and the UK's Conservative Party have expressed support for Israel's inclusion, arguing that music should be a uniting force and not weaponised for political ends.
  • Germany, a major Eurovision backer, had previously indicated it would not take part if Israel were barred.
