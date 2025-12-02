Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Singer suffers awkward blunder after telling pregnant disabled fan to ‘get up and dance’

(Getty Images)
  • Singer Example reportedly told a pregnant and disabled fan to 'get up and dance' during his performance at London's O2 Arena.
  • The incident occurred while Example, real name Elliot John Gleave, was a special guest for pop band JLS, during his song 'Changed the Way You Kiss Me'.
  • The fan, named Kirsty, shared footage on TikTok, stating she was 27 weeks pregnant and disabled when Example seemingly called her 'stupid' for sitting.
  • Other concert-goers commented on the TikTok, agreeing that Example was 'rude' and had behaved similarly at other shows.
  • This incident echoes a similar blunder by Madonna last year, who apologised after inadvertently scolding a wheelchair user for sitting down during her performance.
  • The Independent has contacted Example’s representative for comment.
