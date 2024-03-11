Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Madonna was filmed apologising to a fan after asking why they were sitting down during her performance.

The Queen of Pop seemed to spot the audience member near the front of the crowd while standing at the edge of her stage. While it is not clear what show the incident took place on, she is currently playing a five-night run at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

In footage circulated on social media, Madonna can be seen speaking on her microphone and telling the fan: “Take this ride with me!

“What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you doing sitting down?” she asks.

Walking over while the audience cheers, she then realises her mistake and says: “Oh, OK. Politically incorrect, sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here. Oh my god.”

The Independent has contacted Madonna’s representatives for comment.

The “Ray of Light” singer recently delighted fans when she was joined by the “Princess of Pop”, Kylie Minogue, at one of her Kia Forum shows.

The two pop titans sang Kylie’s hit single “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” before launching into a rendition of Gloria Gaynor’s empowerment anthem, “I Will Survive”.

Madonna plays the final concert of her five-night run at the Kia Forum tonight (Monday 11 March), before performing across southern states for the remainder of the US leg of her Celebration tour.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Minogue said: “Madonna It’s been a long time coming!!! Loved being with you!!!! Celebration Tour and it is now International Women’s Day …. Thank you and Love Love Love.”

Kylie Minogue and Madonna performed together during the US star’s Celebration tour (X/Twitter/Kylie Minogue)

She also shared a clip of her dancing through the crowd while wearing a T-shirt bearing Madonna’s name on the front. Madonna returned the tribute by wearing a “Kylie Minogue” T-shirt during her performance.

Madonna’s Celebration tour sees the Queen of Pop performing a string of her greatest hits, from “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer” to “Holiday” and “Hung Up”.

It was rescheduled last year after the US artist contracted a serious bacterial infection that resulted in a stay in intensive care.

Madonna addressed her health scare in an earlier show at the Kia Forum, where she thanked her doctor and his medical team, many of whom were watching from the audience.

“It was a strange thing to finally not feel like I was in control,” Madonna said, adding that, despite suffering broken bones and having a titanium hip, “nothing can stop me.”