Top rapper performs at Fyre Festival follow-up event as founder teases ‘major announcement’
- Billy McFarland, the founder of the disastrous Fyre Festival, has hosted a new event called PHNX 2025.
- McFarland previously served four years in prison after pleading guilty to fraud charges related to the failed 2017 festival.
- The PHNX 2025 festival took place over the weekend on a private island in the Utila Bay Islands.
- Videos shared by McFarland showed attendees enjoying performances from artists such as French Montana.
- McFarland claimed the experience exceeded expectations and teased a 'major announcement', with passes reportedly ranging from $500 to nearly $26 million.