The founder of Fyre Festival, a disastrously organised luxury music festival which saw guests stranded on an island in the Bahamas, has hosted a comeback party.

Billy McFarland, who went to prison for four years after pleading guilty to fraud charges for the 2017 failed event, put on the PHNX 2025 festival over the weekend.

Videos shared by McFarland show attendees enjoying performances from the likes of French Montana.

Sharing the clip, McFarland wrote: “We set out to bring 400 people and a dozen artists to a private island in the Utila Bay Islands, and the experience exceeded every expectation,” before teasing an upcoming“major announcement.”

In an October 2025 Instagram post, McFarland said PHNX passes ranged from $500 to $25,999,998.