Gary Barlow makes new admission as he opens up on personal battle
- Gary Barlow revealed he did not leave his house for over a year after his solo career failed to take off.
- During this period, the Take That singer gained significant weight, reaching 17 stone, and experienced intense jealousy over Robbie Williams' musical success.
- Barlow stated he intentionally gained weight to avoid public recognition, aiming to 'kill the pop star' image.
- He also disclosed that he began suffering from bulimia during this time, a battle he spent years overcoming.
- These personal struggles were shared in the band's new Netflix docuseries.