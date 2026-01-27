Gary Barlow has revealed that he didn’t leave the house for over a year as his solo career failed to take off.

The Take That singer, 55, revealed in the band’s new Netflix docuseries that he hit 17 stone during this “excruciating” period, which saw him battle intense jealousy over Robbie William’s musical success.

“The more weight I put on, the less people would recognise me,” he said. “So I went on a mission. If the food passed me, I’d just eat it… and I killed the pop star.”

He said that during this time he began suffering with bulimia, a battle that would take him years to overcome.