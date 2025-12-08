Sydney Sweeney among biggest snubs in Golden Globe nominations
- The 2026 Golden Globe nominations have been announced, revealing a mix of significant snubs.
- Most notably, Sydney Sweeney was overlooked for her lead role in the boxing biopic Christy.
- Musical Wicked For Good and George Clooney drama Jay Kelly also missed out on being nominated in the Best Picture categories.
- The third film in the Knives Out series, Wake Up Dead Man, was completely ignored, despite its predecessors having received nominations.
- Despite being the most popular podcast in the world, The Joe Rogan Experience was snubbed in the new Best Podcast category.