Golden Globes 2026: Leonardo DiCaprio thriller dominates nominations

One Battle After Another (Trailer 2)
  • The nominees for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards have been officially announced, with the ceremony scheduled for January in Los Angeles.
  • In the film categories, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another dominated nominations, alongside Hamnet, Sentimental Value, and Marty Supreme.
  • Television nominations included the Netflix drama Adolescence and the Hollywood comedy The Studio.
  • This year marks the introduction of a new podcast category, featuring nominees such as Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard and The Joe Rogan Experience.
  • Nikki Glaser is set to return as the host for the awards ceremony on January 11.
