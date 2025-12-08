Golden Globes 2026: Leonardo DiCaprio thriller dominates nominations
- The nominees for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards have been officially announced, with the ceremony scheduled for January in Los Angeles.
- In the film categories, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another dominated nominations, alongside Hamnet, Sentimental Value, and Marty Supreme.
- Television nominations included the Netflix drama Adolescence and the Hollywood comedy The Studio.
- This year marks the introduction of a new podcast category, featuring nominees such as Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard and The Joe Rogan Experience.
- Nikki Glaser is set to return as the host for the awards ceremony on January 11.