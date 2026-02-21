Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Gordon Ramsay shares advice for daughter as she buys first chef whites

Gordon Ramsay speaks out on 'nepo baby' accusations as he praises chef daughter Tilly
  • Gordon Ramsay says that he is not a fan of the “nepo baby” concept and wants his children to forge their own paths.
  • The celebrity chef praised his daughter Tilly for purchasing her first chef whites.
  • Ramsay shared the sentiments during his appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, 20 February.
  • His television appearance followed the release of his new Netflix series, Being Gordon Ramsay.
  • He advises his children to “find your passion, understand your worth, and don't follow”.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in