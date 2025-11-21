Grace Dent emotional as viewers react to new Celebrity MasterChef role
- Grace Dent, the new host of Celebrity MasterChef, became visibly emotional on The One Show after hearing positive messages from viewers.
- Dent took over the presenting role from Gregg Wallace, who was dismissed following an investigation into his conduct.
- Appearing on The One Show on Friday 21 November, hosts Clara Amfo and Scott Mills read out fan messages.
- Viewers described Dent as a 'breath of fresh air' in her new role.
- Dent expressed that the positive feedback 'means the absolute world' to her, as MasterChef has been her favourite show for years.