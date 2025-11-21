Celebrity MasterChef host Grace Dent fought back tears as she was read out messages from viewers revealing what they thought of her new role.

Dent, a frequent guest critic on the BBC show, took over the presenting role from Gregg Wallace, who was dismissed following an investigation into his conduct.

Appearing on the One Show on Friday (21 November) hosts Clara Amfo and Scott Mills read out messages from fans, who described her as a “breath of fresh air”.

Becoming visibly emotional, Dent said: “It means the absolute world that this has been my favourite show for years.”