Green Day avoids controversy with Super Bowl performance
- Green Day kicked off the Super Bowl 60 opening ceremony ahead of Seattle Seahawks vs New England at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
- The band, consisting of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool, helped usher generations of Super Bowl MVPs onto the field.
- The US rock band started with a live orchestra forGood Riddance, before playing shortened versions of Holiday, Boulevard of Broken Dreams and American Idiot.
- It was anticipated that Billie Joe Armstrong would alter the lyrics to American Idiot to criticise the Trump administration, but he sang the original lyrics.
- Ahead of the performance, Donald Trump stated he would not attend the Super Bowl and expressed his dislike for both Green Day and headline act Bad Bunny.
