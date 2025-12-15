Grimes alleges Elon Musk has cut her off online
- Singer Grimes has claimed that her ex-partner, Elon Musk, has blocked her on X, despite them sharing three children.
- She stated her priority is co-parenting and avoiding "public dramatics," calling the situation "silly" after a fan noticed they no longer followed each other.
- Grimes has consistently voiced concerns about her children's privacy and their exposure to public life online.
- She has previously urged Musk to keep their children out of the public eye, even attempting legal recourse and lamenting the absence of laws protecting young children's privacy.
- This follows an incident where Musk took their son, X Æ A-Xii, to the Oval Office during a signing of an executive order by Donald Trump.