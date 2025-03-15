Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grimes has once again called on her former partner Elon Musk to keep their children out of the public eye.

“I have tried begging the public and my kids’ dad to keep them offline, and I've tried legal recourse,” she wrote in a post on X, adding that she feels it’s “insane to me that there’s no way to deal with this.”

The Canadian musician, 36, shares three children with the Tesla CEO, 53, who is reportedly a father of 14.

Grimes was responding to a viral fake tweet on Musk’s social media platform, X, when she was asked by another user what she was doing to “protect her children” from misinformation.

The musician, born Claire Boucher, replied: “I unfortunately do not control the internet and cannot wipe this from the internet.

“I have tried begging the public and my kids’ dad to keep them offline, and I've tried legal recourse. I follow you here I've seen young [people] destroyed by the internet too.”

Grimes and the father of her three children, Elon Musk ( Getty )

Grimes went on to lament that there is no law in place to protect the privacy of young children, writing: “The state of my children's lives being public is of grave concern to me and I think about how to solve this every day.

“It's insane to me that there’s no way to deal with this . I would hope there was some law that would allow a parent to veto small children from living public lives but I don't even trust the law to help me now if I tried to invoke it [to be honest]. We are in the Wild West of information content and the dismantling of privacy and it's very concerning.”

Earlier this week, Grimes spoke out after Musk paraded their four-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, or Lil X, around the Oval Office as Donald Trump signed an executive order to bolster the Department of Government Efficiency’s powers in government.

She wrote on X: “He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh.”

During the controversial press event, Lil X was seen picking his nose, mimicking his father, and whispering to Trump as he lingered by the Resolute desk.

Last month, Grimes told Time in an interview: “I would really like people to stop posting images of my kid everywhere. I think fame is something you should consent to.”

She added: “Obviously, things will just be what they are. But I would really, really appreciate that. I can only ask, so I'm just asking.”