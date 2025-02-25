Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grimes has asked for pictures of her four-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, or Lil X, not to be posted online after Elon Musk paraded him around the Oval Office earlier this month.

The Canadian musician, 36, shares three children with the Tesla CEO, who is a father of 13 offspring.

Grimes expressed disappointment that Musk had taken their son on a public outing, claiming the Tesla boss failed to pre-warn her.

Speaking to Time, the singer explained: “I would really like people to stop posting images of my kid everywhere. I think fame is something you should consent to.”

She added: “Obviously, things will just be what they are. But I would really, really appreciate that. I can only ask, so I'm just asking.”

It comes days after Grimes was forced to publicly ask Musk via Twitter/X to acknowledge her messages about their child’s “medical crisis”.

“I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention,” she wrote in a reply to one of Musk’s posts.

open image in gallery Grimes has issued a privacy plea for her children after Elon Musk took their son to the Oval Office ( Getty Images )

She also wrote that the child could suffer a “life-long impairment” if Musk didn’t respond quickly, before posting again two hours later to say that her messages had been ignored.

The tragic split-screen is just the latest in a series of accusations against Musk over absentee parenting.

It comes just a week after conservative influencer Ashley St Clair, who recently announced she had given birth to Musk’s child, was also forced to take to the Tesla CEO's media platform to get his attention after claiming he had ignored her calls.

“Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded,” she said.

open image in gallery Musk at the Oval Office with Donald Trump earlier this month ( AFP via Getty Images )

“When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?”

The billionaire – a self-described “pronatalist” who has repeatedly stated that he believes in having a high number of kids as a way to combat what he sees as a looming “population collapse” – has 13 children with four women, some of whom are believed to have been conceived through IVF.

Musk has reportedly offered his sperm to friends and acquaintances and said in 2021: “I try to set a good example. Gotta practice what I preach.”