Elon Musk says civilisation will ‘crumble’ if people don’t have more kids

Elon Musk has urged people to have more children as he says that there are “not enough people” on Earth.

In a virtual interview with the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Tuesday 7 December, the billionaire founder countered claims that population control is needed across the globe.

Speaking about his latest innovation, the Tesla Bot, at the WSJ’s CEO Council Summit, Musk said the humanoid has the potential to be a substitute for human labour.

“There are not enough people, I can’t emphasise this enough, there are not enough people,” he said.

“And yet so many people, including smart people, think there are too many people in the world and think the population is growing out of control. Its completely the opposite.”

In 2017, a study by researchers at Lund University in Sweden, found that a child born into the developed world leaves a carbon footprint of 58.6 metric tonnes per every year of their lives.

At the time, the authors recommended that one way people could reduce their greenhouse gas emissions is by having fewer children.

Additionally, earlier this year the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received an award from charity Population Matters, for their decision to have no more than two children.

“Having a smaller family reduces our impact on the Earth, and provides a better chance for all our children, their children and future generations to flourish on a healthy planet,” the charity said in a statement in July.

Countering claims from environmentalists, Musk said: “I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birth rate.

“If people don’t have more children, civilisation is going to crumble, mark my words.”

When asked by WSJ if this is why he has so many children, Musk joked: “I try to set a good example. Gotta practice what I preach.”

Musk has six children; twins Xavier and Griffin, 17, triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, 15, and X Æ A-Xii, 1.