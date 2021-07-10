Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been named as environmental “role models” for deciding to have no more than two children to reduce their impact on the planet.

Population Matters, a UK-based charity that campaigns for a “sustainable human population” said it had chosen the couple to receive an award for their “enlightened” decision.

Harry previously told British Vogue he and Meghan would have “maximum” two children. The couple’s son, Archie was born in May 2019, followed by their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana in June this year.

“In choosing and publicly declaring their intention to limit their family to two, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are helping to ensure a better future for their children and providing a role model for other families,” a spokesperson for Population Matters said.

“Having a smaller family reduces our impact on the Earth, and provides a better chance for all our children, their children and future generations to flourish on a healthy planet.”

The spokesperson added: “We commend the Duke and Duchess for taking this enlightened decision, and for affirming that a smaller family is also a happy family.”

Harry has publicly spoken about climate change and his concern for the future of the earth on a number of occasions.

During an interview published in Vogue’s September 2019 issue, Harry said he had considered the impact of having children on the environment.

“I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation,” he said.

In his documentary on mental health, The Me You Can’t See, which was released in May, Harry described climate change as one of the two “most pressing issues” the world is facing.

“With kids growing up in today’s world, [it’s] pretty depressing right, depending on where you live, your home country is either on fire, it’s either underwater, houses or forests are being flattened,” he said.

Population Matters granted an award to 10 recipients in recognition of their efforts to mark the UN’s World Population Day on Saturday.

Other winners include Emma Gannon, the author of Olive, a novel that addresses the choice to be childfree, Nairashe Maritsa, a teenager fighting child marriage in Zimbabwe and Wendo Aszed, the founder of a women’s empowerment project in rural Kenya.

Each winner will be offered £500 to donate to a charity of their choice.