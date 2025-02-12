Grimes speaks out after Elon Musk parades son around Oval Office

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grimes has spoken out after Elon Musk paraded their four-year-old son Lil X around the Oval Office as Trump signed an executive order to bolster DOGE’s powers in government.

The Canadian musician, 36, who shares three children with the Tesla CEO, a father of 12 offspring, took to X in response to her son’s surprise appearance saying: “He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh.”

Grimes shared that she was only made aware of the stunt since seeing it online.

Her comment came in response to another user who chimed that “Lil X was very polite today!... You raised him well... He was so cute when he told DJT ‘please forgive me, I need to pee.’”

Grimes had spoken out on X, moments before to praise New York Times journalist Ezra Klein, branding him a “national treasure” following a podcast that discussed Trump’s first few weeks in office and the surge of MAGA.

“Ezra Klein is a national treasure. Brings a right-wing guy on with an opposing viewpoint and they calmly come to a rough consensus analysis of the current situation. Politics desperately needs more of this vibe right now, for everyone's sanity”, she tweeted.

open image in gallery Musk and his son posed next to Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House Tuesday – a move that bolstered DOGE’s powers ( Getty Images )

During the controversial press event, Lil X was seen picking his nose, mimicking his father, and whispering to Trump as he lingered by the Resolute desk.

Making light of more grave matters, the child looked on as Trump bolstered Musk and his DOGE department’s power to reshape the federal government by signing an executive order requiring agencies to cooperate with the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency and the effort to slash costs.

The move came just as DOGE announced it had terminated nearly $1bn in US Department of Education contracts, as per an X post Tuesday.

Grimes, singer of “Genesis”, has remained outspoken on X, responding to fans and spouting her political views, as well as denouncing her ex’s alleged ties to the alt-right and Nazism.

In January, one X user attacked her for not intervening with Musk’s decision to parade their son in the public eye.

“I have made it clear I do not approve of that in every conceivable way I know I am. I am desperate to solve it. It is a personal tragedy to me. But currently, I don’t know how to do that”, she wrote in response on January 10.

Musk previously brought Lil X along to Trump’s pre-inauguration victory rally in Washington D.C. on January 19 where the four-year-old was seen jumping around on stage in a red sweater.