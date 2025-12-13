Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hailee Steinfeld reveals she’s pregnant in sweet video

Hailee Steinfeld announces she is pregnant in adorable video with NFL husband Josh Allen
  • Hailee Steinfeld and her husband Josh Allen have announced they are expecting their first child.
  • The actor shared the news on social media on Friday in a video.
  • Steinfeld, wearing a jumper with the word 'mother' on it, showcased her baby bump alongside Allen in the snow.
  • The video concluded with the couple holding hands above a small snowman.
  • The Sinners actor and the Buffalo Bills quarterback married in May after two years of dating.
