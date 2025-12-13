Hailee Steinfeld has announced that she is pregnant with husband Josh Allen in an adorable video.

Posting on social media on Friday, the actress, who wore a jumper with the word “mother” on it, can be seen showing off her baby bump as she posed with Allen in the snow.

The video ends with the couple holding hands above a small snowman.

The Sinners actress and Buffalo Bills quarterback tied the knot in May after two years of dating.