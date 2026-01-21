Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley dance to ‘We Found Love’ with Hamnet cast

Hamnet cast's joy dancing to Rihanna on last day at Globe Theatre delights fans
  • The cast of Hamnet celebrated the last day of filmimg at London's iconic Globe Theatre by dancing to Rihanna's “We Found Love”.
  • Chloe Zhao directed the film, which is based on Maggie O'Farrell's book of the same name.
  • Paul Mescal stars as William Shakespeare, alongside Jessie Buckley as his wife, Agnes (commonly known as Anne Hathaway).
  • The historical tragedy explores how the death of the couple's young son, Hamnet, influenced the writing of Shakespeare's play Hamlet.
  • Footage shared on the movie's social media pages shows Mescal, Buckley, co-star Jacobi Jupe, and the ensemble cast dancing with the director.
