Harry Styles teases fans with mysterious voice note as singer hints at comeback

Harry Styles drops new music teaser in cryptic voice note
  • Harry Styles has hinted at new music, following his last album Harry's House released in 2022.
  • Clues have appeared globally, including posters and billboards bearing the message 'we belong together'.
  • The singer sent a cryptic voice note singing 'we belong together' to fans in a WhatsApp group called 'HSHQ'.
  • Speculation about his return began on 27 December with an eight-minute YouTube video titled 'Forever, Forever'.
  • This video showcased fans attending his final Love On Tour performance in July 2023.
