Harry Styles to surpass Coldplay with record-breaking Wembley concerts
- Harry Styles has added two more dates to his Wembley Stadium run, bringing his total performances to 12 nights.
- The additional concerts on July 1 and 4 are part of his 'Together, Together' tour.
- This extended run aims to surpass Coldplay's record of 10 performances at Wembley in a single year and Taylor Swift's record for a solo artist's concert run.
- Styles' new album, Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally, is scheduled for release on March 6.
- Shania Twain will support Styles at Wembley, with other artists like Jamie XX and Robyn supporting at different venues on his global tour.