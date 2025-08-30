Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coldplay have rescheduled the final two dates of their Wembley Stadium gigs, citing impending London Underground strikes as the reason.

The Chris Martin-fronted band stated that industrial action by Rail, Maritime And Transport (RMT) union members, set to disrupt Tube services at various times over seven days from September 5, made it impossible for the concerts on September 7 and 8 to proceed.

A statement from the band posted to social media read: “We’re sorry to announce that, due to planned industrial action on the London Underground, we’ve been forced to reschedule our final two concerts of the current Wembley Stadium run.

“Without a Tube service, it’s impossible to get 82,000 people to the concert and home again safely, and therefore no event licence can be granted for the nights of 7th and 8th September.

“To avoid cancelling the shows, our only option is to reschedule.”

The band confirmed the show on September 7 would move to September 6 and the show on September 8 would move to September 12.

The band added: “We’re very sorry for the inevitable disappointment, frustration and inconvenience that this situation causes.”

Coldplay said tickets would remain valid for their rescheduled date, but any fans who are unable to attend their rescheduled show can get a full refund on their ticket from their point of purchase before noon on September 2.

Returned tickets are to go on general sale at 11am on September 3 via Ticketmaster.

The band confirmed shows on August 30, August 31, September 3 and September 4 will go ahead as scheduled.

The Wembley run will see Coldplay become the first act to play 10 dates at the national football stadium in the same year, the most it has seen, breaking the joint record of eight shows held by Taylor Swift and Take That.

So far, the concerts – which are part of the band’s Music of the Spheres world tour – have seen them perform songs such as Paradise, Trouble and We Pray.

Some 10% of the band’s proceeds from the Wembley shows will be donated to the Music Venue Trust to help support grassroots UK venues and upcoming artists.

The shows at Wembley are being powered by 100 per cent renewable energy with no generator use.

Solar energy is fed into the grid through the band’s new renewable energy and ecosystem restoration project, Higher Power Farm, in the west of England.

Formed in the late-1990s, Coldplay have gone on to achieve two UK number one singles and 10 UK number one albums. They are best-known for songs such as Yellow, Clocks and Viva La Vida.