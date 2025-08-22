Tube strike warning to Coldplay fans heading to see band at Wembley

London Underground workers will stage a series of strikes next month that could bring travel chaos to the capital.

On 5 September some union members at the Ruislip depot in west London will walk out for 24 hours, then, from 7 September, various groups will walk out across the Tube network each day.

The Independent’s travel correspondent, Simon Calder, explores the “serious impact” the planned wave of strikes will have travellers and commuters, including fans going to see Coldplay at Wembley Stadium.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said that management had refused to engage seriously with its demands over pay and conditions.