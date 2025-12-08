Acting legend criticised for expressing forgiveness towards Harvey Weinstein
- British acting legend Judi Dench has faced public criticism for her recent comments regarding convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.
- Dench stated in an interview that she believes Weinstein has 'done his time' and spoke of 'forgiveness', noting her own positive working relationship with him.
- Weinstein is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence in California for rape and sexual assault, following a New York conviction that was overturned and retried.
- Her remarks have ignited a social media backlash, with many finding them 'out of touch' and lacking compassion for victims.
- Dench also revealed she texts exiled actor Kevin Spacey, who was acquitted of sexual assault charges in the UK, and has previously argued that their talent should be separated from their alleged actions.