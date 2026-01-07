Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New drama to portray ‘double life’ of disgraced BBC presenter Huw Edwards

Huw Edwards leaves court after being sentenced for indecent images of children
  • Martin Clunes is cast to portray disgraced BBC presenter Huw Edwards in a new two-part factual drama for Channel 5.
  • The series, provisionally titled Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards, will explore the scandal surrounding the prominent newsreader.
  • Edwards, a familiar face on British television, pleaded guilty in July 2024 to making indecent images of children.
  • Channel 5's chief content officer, Ben Frow, stated the drama will highlight how a man in a position of power and trust betrayed that status.
  • The programme aims to recount Edwards' "double life" and the unfolding of the scandal, including interviews with those who initially reported the story.
