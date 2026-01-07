New drama to portray ‘double life’ of disgraced BBC presenter Huw Edwards
- Martin Clunes is cast to portray disgraced BBC presenter Huw Edwards in a new two-part factual drama for Channel 5.
- The series, provisionally titled Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards, will explore the scandal surrounding the prominent newsreader.
- Edwards, a familiar face on British television, pleaded guilty in July 2024 to making indecent images of children.
- Channel 5's chief content officer, Ben Frow, stated the drama will highlight how a man in a position of power and trust betrayed that status.
- The programme aims to recount Edwards' "double life" and the unfolding of the scandal, including interviews with those who initially reported the story.