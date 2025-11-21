Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

I’m A Celeb star reveals joke comedian made about her plastic surgery

Model Vogue Williams complains she feels ugly to I'm A Celeb campmates
  • Ruby Wax revealed on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' that Jennifer Saunders once joked about the noticeable cosmetic work she had done on her face, during a conversation with Vogue Williams about Botox.
  • Wax told the Bush Telegraph that in a conversation with Saunders, she alluded to the fact that people couldn’t notice her Botox, to which the comedian replied, “Are you kidding? Of course you can!”
  • Alex Scott and Jack Osbourne were chosen for the Dreaded Dunnies’ Bushtucker trial, and Williams and Read Wilson selected Martin Kemp and Shona McGarty to join them.
  • The four celebrities successfully completed the Bushtucker trial, winning all 12 stars and securing an ostrich egg for the camp's dinner.
  • Other camp news included rapper Aitch admitting a 'soft spot' for Shona McGarty, and the campmates earning popcorn by completing a shelter building exercise and a fishing expedition.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in