Ian Watkins’ ex-girlfriend reveals ‘relief’ following Lostprophets singer’s death
- Paedophile singer Ian Watkins, formerly of Lostprophets, was killed in HMP Wakefield while serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences.
- Two men, aged 25 and 43, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident on Saturday morning.
- Joanne Mjadzelics, Watkins' former girlfriend who was instrumental in exposing his crimes, expressed shock but also relief at his death.
- Ms Mjadzelics stated she had been "waiting for this phone call" and felt a "weight has been lifted" after suffering PTSD and self-harming issues due to their relationship.
- West Yorkshire Police have launched a murder investigation, with detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team currently conducting inquiries.