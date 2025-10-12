Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ian Watkins’ ex-girlfriend reveals ‘relief’ following Lostprophets singer’s death

Paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins killed in prison attack
  • Paedophile singer Ian Watkins, formerly of Lostprophets, was killed in HMP Wakefield while serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences.
  • Two men, aged 25 and 43, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident on Saturday morning.
  • Joanne Mjadzelics, Watkins' former girlfriend who was instrumental in exposing his crimes, expressed shock but also relief at his death.
  • Ms Mjadzelics stated she had been "waiting for this phone call" and felt a "weight has been lifted" after suffering PTSD and self-harming issues due to their relationship.
  • West Yorkshire Police have launched a murder investigation, with detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team currently conducting inquiries.
