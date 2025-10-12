For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The former girlfriend of paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins has spoken out after he was killed in prison.

The 48-year-old former frontman was attacked in HMP Wakefield on Saturday morning, while serving 29 years for a number of child sex offences. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Joanne Mjadzelics, who was instrumental in exposing his crimes, said: “This is a big shock, but I'm surprised it didn't happen sooner. I was always waiting for this phone call.

“He was walking around with a target on his back from the first day he entered the prison.

“I have always been scared of him getting out and tracking me down or something, so this is a relief.”

open image in gallery Former Lostprophets frontman and convicted paedophile Ian Watkins has died after being attacked in prison (South Wales Police/PA) ( PA Media )

Since Watkins was jailed in 2013 for nearly three decades, Ms Mjadzelics has suffered with PTSD and self-harming issues as a result of their relationship.

“I wanted him dead for a long time after everything he did. I am relieved, I feel like a weight has been lifted from my head,” she said.

“This is the second time someone has slashed his throat. I expected it to have happened earlier. He's been in there for almost 13 years.”

In 2023, Watkins was held hostage by other inmates for several hours, receiving injuries that were non-life threatening.

open image in gallery He was killed inside Category A prison HMP Wakefield (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

She added that his death may now allow “a new part of her life” to begin.

Ms Mjadzelics and another person reported Watkins to the authorities four times before he was arrested, but was not believed.

“The man I fell in love with never existed. He manipulated me and that man who died today in prison was a stranger to me. I never loved him, he just put on a character,” she said.

Watkins was jailed for 29 years with a further six years on licence, after admitting a string of sex offences – including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.

He was arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home in September 2012 when a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.

open image in gallery Ms Mjadzelics had reported him to the local authorities on four occasions before his arrest ( PA )

Analysis of the equipment uncovered Watkins’ depraved behaviour.

In 2014, he was told he could not appeal against the length of his jail term due to the “shocking depravity” of his crimes.

He has now become one of the most high-profile inmates to be killed inside a prison.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in HMP Wakefield.

“Officers were called by staff at the prison at 9.39am this morning to reports of a serious assault on a prisoner.

“A man aged 48 was found with serious injuries. Despite medical attention he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Two men aged 25 and 43 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

“Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating and inquiries remain ongoing.”