Paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins killed in prison attack

Former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins has died after being attacked in Wakefield prison, West Yorkshire, on Saturday morning while serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences, sources have confirmed.

Police and paramedics were called to Category A prison HMP Wakefield on Saturday morning after the high-profile paedophile was reportedly ambushed and fatally injured with a knife.

Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene with a murder investigation launched.

The prison went into lockdown in the immediate aftermath of the incident, sources added.

The 48-year-old was jailed for 29 years in December 2013 with a further six years on licence, after admitting a string of sex offences – including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.

open image in gallery Watkins pictured performing at Reading Festival prior to his convictions ( PA )

The disgraced singer was arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home on 21 September 21 when a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.

Analysis of the equipment uncovered Watkins’ depraved behaviour.

He was previously stabbed in an incident at the same prison in 2023, suffering non life-threatening injuries after he was reportedly taken hostage by three other inmates for six hours.

In 2019, he appeared back in court for possessing a phone behind bars, and described his fellow inmates as “murderers, mass murderers, rapists, paedophiles, serial killers - the worst of the worst”.

open image in gallery He was jailed for 29 years in December 2013 ( PA )

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “At 9.39am this morning (Saturday), police were called by staff at HMP Wakefield reporting an assault on a prisoner.

“Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

“Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating and inquiries remain ongoing at the scene.”

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident at HMP Wakefield which took place this morning.

“We are unable to comment further while the police investigate.”

More follows...