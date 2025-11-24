I’m a Celeb’s Angry Ginge makes emotional family admission
- Angry Ginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, became emotional during Monday's episode of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.
- The YouTuber was seen crying while clutching a family photo as a storm hit the camp.
- He commented that the family photo was 'a bad idea' and that he was experiencing 'one of my down days'.
- Later, the 24-year-old cried alone by the creek, expressing the difficulty of being away from his family.
- Ginge had previously been praised for encouraging Jack Osbourne to show emotion, stating, “Men cry too”.