I’m a Celeb’s Angry Ginge makes emotional family admission

Angry Ginge breaks down in tears over family photo
  • Angry Ginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, became emotional during Monday's episode of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.
  • The YouTuber was seen crying while clutching a family photo as a storm hit the camp.
  • He commented that the family photo was 'a bad idea' and that he was experiencing 'one of my down days'.
  • Later, the 24-year-old cried alone by the creek, expressing the difficulty of being away from his family.
  • Ginge had previously been praised for encouraging Jack Osbourne to show emotion, stating, “Men cry too”.
