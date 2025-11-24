I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here contestant Angry Ginge broke down in tears as he clutched his family photo while a storm hit camp in Monday's (24 November) episode.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, became emotional as he sheltered from the heavy rain.

"I knew that family photo was a bad idea... I suppose it's just one of my down days," he said.

Later in the episode, the 24-year-old cried as he sat alone by the creek and opened up about how tough he was finding it being away from his family.

Ginge was previously praised for encouraging Jack Osbourne to be openly emotional over the death of his father Ozzy, stating, "Men cry too."