Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The disgusting foods Ruby Wax and Angryginge ate during first I’m a Celeb Bushtucker trial

I’m a Celeb’s Ruby Wax jokes ‘I think I’m pregnant’ after downing a juicy pig testicle
  • Comedian Ruby Wax and social media personality Angryginge successfully completed ‘The Divey’ bushtucker trial on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
  • The pair consumed a variety of jungle foods, including cockroaches, mealworms, a crocodile's anus and a bull's penis, each worth a star and a meal for camp.
  • Angryginge struggled significantly with several dishes, particularly the crocodile's anus, while Ruby Wax ate the tip of a bull's penis to secure the final star.
  • In a separate challenge, model Kelly Brook and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp won chocolate for the camp by correctly answering a question in the ‘Dingo Balls’ task.
  • TV personality Jack Osbourne shared an emotional conversation with EastEnders actress Lisa Riley about the recent death of his father, Ozzy Osbourne, expressing his ongoing grief.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in