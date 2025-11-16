Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The highest-paid star on I’m a Celebrity 2025 ‘revealed’

I'm a Celebrity 2025 trailer
  • The reported salaries for the stars competing on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025 have been revealed, with fees varying significantly among contestants.
  • Brit Award-winning rapper Aitch is reportedly the highest-paid star this year, set to receive £250,000 for his appearance.
  • Aitch's fee represents a considerable decrease compared to the highest-paid stars in recent years, who reportedly earned up to £1.5 million.
  • Other notable contestants include Jack Osbourne (£200,000), Alex Scott (£100,000+), and YouTuber Angry Ginge (£100,000).
  • Ruby Wax, Lisa Riley, Martin Kemp, and Shona McGarty are reportedly earning £95,000 each, while comedian Eddie Kadi is set to receive £75,000.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in