Aitch is trying to make things right after a mural of late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis was painted over with an advert for his forthcoming debut album.

On Tuesday (16 August), the 22-year-old rapper shared a message about the mural – located in Manchester’s Northern Quarter – being painted over, saying that he was unaware of his album being promoted there.

“It’s come to light that the iconic Ian Curtis mural on Port Street has been painted over with my album artwork,” Aitch wrote. “This is the first time I’ve heard of this, me and my team are getting this fixed pronto.”

“No way on earth would I want to disrespect a local hero like Ian.”

Curtis was an English musician. He was the lead singer and lyricist of the post-punk band Joy Division and recorded two albums with the group: Unknown Pleasures and Closer.

In 1980, Curtis took his own life by hanging himself. He was 23 years old.

The wall painting, on Port Street, depicted a black and white portrait of the Stretford Joy Division frontman and was first unveiled in 2020 by graffiti artist Akse P19.

The artwork was created to raise awareness for mental health and was based on a photo of Curtis performing in Brussels in 1979, taken by Belgian photographer Philippe Carly.

Speaking of the mural’s replacement, Akse P19 said: “[The mural] had become a cultural landmark and meant so much to people from Manchester and beyond.

“It doesn’t take much common sense to understand that this mural should have remained for what it represented and stood for.”

Curtis’s bandmate Peter Hook also responded to Aitch’s tweet, writing: “Thank you @OfficialAitch great gesture.”