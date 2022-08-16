Adele says her nine-year-old son is ‘obsessed’ with Billie Eilish
The singer even took him to see Eilish perform live at London’s O2
Adele has revealed that her nine-year-old son, Angelo, is “obsessed” with Billie Eilish.
The 34-year-old singer recently returned home to London to take him to see Eilish perform at The O2.
“He’ll go up to [his room] after school and read all the lyrics and then he’ll want to discuss them,” she said in a recent interview with Elle.
Adele also discussed the postponement of her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, explaining that it was due to it not feeling “intimate” enough.
The singer revealed she went “into hiding” after the cancellation, admitting she was “embarrassed” to let people down.
Despite saying the cancellation was “the worst moment” in her career, Adele has taken some positives from the experience: “It actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do.”
“I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs.”
Adele, who divorced from her ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019, has been dating boyfriend Rich Paul for a year.
The singer revealed that she would definitely be open to a second marriage and is keen to have more children.
Adele returned to the stage in July, for two headline shows, at London’s BST Hyde Park.
The “Someone Like You” singer will go ahead with her postponed Vegas residency in November this year.
