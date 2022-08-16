The Flash star Ezra Miller finally speaks out over period of ‘intense crisis’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ezra Miller has finally broken their silence about “going through an intense period of crisis” amid a slew of ongoing controversies over The Flash actor’s behaviour.

The actor, who uses they/them pronouns, has been involved in several allegations ranging from disorderly conduct and assault to burglary in recent times.

In a statement provided to Variety by Miller’s representatives, the 29-year-old actor has addressed this period of “intense crisis”, adding that they are “suffering complex mental health issues”.

The statement read: “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior,” they continued, adding, “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller’s troubles began when a video surfaced on Twitter in 2020 that appeared to show the actor choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. No charges were ever brought against Miller over the incident.

In 2022, they went on a social media rant aimed at what they called the “Beulaville chapter” of the Ku Klux Klan in North Carolina, telling the group to “kill themselves”. The Southern Poverty Law Centre, a civil rights organisation that monitors hate groups, said it wasn’t aware of any Klan activity in the area.

Miller was also accused of grooming and “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare” of 18-year-old indigenous activist Tokata Iron Eyes.

In an interview with The Independent, the teenager’s father claimed Miller supplied them with alcohol, marijuana and LSD during their friendship, which dated back to when Iron Eyes was 12.

As of Tuesday (9 August), Tokata Iron Eyes has denied being abused or groomed by the actor.

Most recently, Miller was charged with alleged alcohol theft in the state of Vermont. Local police said in a statement that they had received a complaint that several bottles of alcohol had been stolen from an address in County Rd in Stamford on 1 May this year.

After reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses, state police department added they had probable cause to charge Miller with felony burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

Miller’s behaviour has left the fate of Warner Bros’ forthcoming The Flash hanging in the balance.

However, the studio behind DC productions confirmed earlier this month that the film, which was initially completed in 2021, would still be released on 23 June next year as planned.

CEO David Zaslav said he was “very excited” about the film, as well as Black Adam and Shazam! 2.

Miller also participated in regularly “scheduled additional photography over the summer” for the movie. It is not known exactly when additional filming had taken place.