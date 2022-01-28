Ezra Miller issues video death threat to members of the Ku Klux Klan

Actor Ezra Miller has shared an Instagram video in which he appears to make a death threat to members of the Ku Klux Klan.

It is not clear what prompted Miller to make the video, but the star, whiwho plays The Flash in DC films, said that it was “not a joke” and to “take it seriously”.

Making reference to an alleged chapter of the white supremacist organisation in Beulaville, North Carolina, Miller says: “This is Ezra Miller – AKA the Bengal Ghouls, the Mad Goose Wizard – and, um, this is a message for the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan.

“Hello. First of all, how are you all doing? Um, it’s me... Look, if y’all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns, okay?” he says. “Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now – and you know what I am talking about – and then, you know, we’ll do it for you if that’s what you want.”

The actor then concludes the message by saying: “Okay, talk to you soon, okay? Bye.”

In a caption alongside the video, Miller shared a message that read: “Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern. This is not a joke and even though I do recognise myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let’s save some live now ok babies? Love you like woah.”

Miller’s name began trending on social media on Thursday evening (27 January) after the video was posted, with many people unsure exactly what to make of the video.

The Independent has contacted Miller’s representative for comment.