Video footage has suggested that Ezra Miller’s Vermont farm is an unsafe environment for a mother and her three children that they’re housing.

According to local sources, the Flash actor has been hosting the 25-year-old woman and her children, aged one to five, since mid-April.

Miller and the woman apparently met in Hawaii, where the actor was visiting in March and while there accumulated a number of arrests.

In a recent report by Rolling Stone, two sources with knowledge of the current situation have expressed their concern for the safety of the children at Miller’s 96-acre property, claiming there are unattended guns lying around the house.

One source recalled an incident when one of the children – aged one-year-old – allegedly put a stray bullet in her mouth.

The children’s father told the outlet that Miller allegedly purchased a flight out of Hawaii for the woman and her children, without his knowledge, and he hasn’t seen or heard from them since.

“I am going through hell and back,” the father said. “I got a bad feeling in my stomach… I do want to go get my kids, they mean the f***ing world to me.”

Ezra Miller (Getty Images)

The mother and children appear to still be residing at the farm, according to photos posted to the mother’s Instagram as recently as Monday (20 June). Additionally, the two sources confirmed seeing the family of four there, amidst an environment unsuitable for children.

April video footage, which has been reviewed by Rolling Stone, revealed at least eight assault weapons, rifles, and handguns strewn around the living room, with some weapons leaning against a pile of stuffed animals.

The mother told the outlet that Miller helped her escape from a “violent and abusive ex” and that they “helped me finally... have a safe environment for my three very young children”. The father has denied all abuse allegations.

“[Ezra’s] home ranch has been a healing haven for us,” she said.

“They may have firearms for self-defence purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in,” the mother added. “My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them.”

The two sources further allege there has been persistent and heavy use of marijuana with the children present. Rolling Stone have learned that there is also a “sizable cannabis grow farm” on Miller’s property.

Since learning of the alleged weapons and drugs at Miller’s property in mid-May, the father called Vermont’s Department for Children and Families and local authorities to conduct wellness checks.

However, the father claims police ignored his concerns, while the social worker assigned to the case claimed to see nothing wrong when they visited the home.

The Independent has reached out to Miller’s rep for comment.

This news follows prior accusations against Miller, including one made by the parents of 18-year-old environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes, accusing the actor of using violence to “hold sway” over their child.