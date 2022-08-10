Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ezra Miller: Actor ‘recently participated in additional photography’ for The Flash despite controversies

Miller has been embroiled in various controversies since 2020

Nicole Vassell
Wednesday 10 August 2022 17:32
Comments
Actor Ezra Miller threatens to kill KKK members in cryptic Instagram message

Ezra Miller is said to have taken part additional photography for upcoming film, The Flash, despite ongoing controversies relating to their behaviour.

The actor has been involved in several allegations in recent years, which has led some to question whether the DC movie adaptation would still be made available to audiences.

Last week, Warner Bros, the studio behind DC productions, confirmed that the film, which was initially completed in 2021, would still be released.

CEO David Zaslav stated he was “very excited” about the film, as well as Black Adam and Shazam! 2.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Miller participated in regularly “scheduled additional photography over the summer”. It is not known exactly when the extra scene shooting took place.

Recommended

Miller’s controversies began when a video surfaced on Twitter in 2020 that appeared to show the actor choking a woman in a bar in Reykjavik. No charges were ever brought against Miller.

In 2022, Miller went on a social media rant aimed at what they called the “Beulaville chapter” of the Ku Klux Klan in North Carolina, telling them to “kill themselves”. The Southern Poverty Law Centre, a civil rights organisation that monitors hate groups, said that it wasn’t aware of any Klan activity in the area.

Then, Miller was accused of grooming and “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare” of 18-year-old indigenous activist Tokata Iron Eyes.

In an interview with The Independent, the teenager’s father claimed that Miller supplied them with alcohol, marijuana and LSD during their friendship, which dated back to when Iron Eyes was 12.

As of Tuesday 9 August, Tokata Iron Eyes has denied being abused or groomed by the actor.

The Independent has previously reached out to representatives of Ezra Miller for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in