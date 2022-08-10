Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ezra Miller is said to have taken part additional photography for upcoming film, The Flash, despite ongoing controversies relating to their behaviour.

The actor has been involved in several allegations in recent years, which has led some to question whether the DC movie adaptation would still be made available to audiences.

Last week, Warner Bros, the studio behind DC productions, confirmed that the film, which was initially completed in 2021, would still be released.

CEO David Zaslav stated he was “very excited” about the film, as well as Black Adam and Shazam! 2.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Miller participated in regularly “scheduled additional photography over the summer”. It is not known exactly when the extra scene shooting took place.

Miller’s controversies began when a video surfaced on Twitter in 2020 that appeared to show the actor choking a woman in a bar in Reykjavik. No charges were ever brought against Miller.

In 2022, Miller went on a social media rant aimed at what they called the “Beulaville chapter” of the Ku Klux Klan in North Carolina, telling them to “kill themselves”. The Southern Poverty Law Centre, a civil rights organisation that monitors hate groups, said that it wasn’t aware of any Klan activity in the area.

Then, Miller was accused of grooming and “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare” of 18-year-old indigenous activist Tokata Iron Eyes.

In an interview with The Independent, the teenager’s father claimed that Miller supplied them with alcohol, marijuana and LSD during their friendship, which dated back to when Iron Eyes was 12.

As of Tuesday 9 August, Tokata Iron Eyes has denied being abused or groomed by the actor.

The Independent has previously reached out to representatives of Ezra Miller for comment.