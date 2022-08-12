Warner Bros is reportedly preparing for three possible scenarios for its upcoming movie The Flash in light of lead actor Ezra Miller’s string of controversies.

Miller has been arrested multiple times for various allegations, ranging from disorderly conduct and assault to burglary.

A “source with knowledge of the situation” told The Hollywood Reporter that the film studio is considering three options for the film, with the worst case scenario being scrapping the movie entirely if the controversies continue.

