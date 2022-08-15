Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele has revealed that she plans on having more children, following a pivotal moment in her career.

The 34-year-old singer discussed motherhood during a recent interview with Elle for the outlet’s September cover story. During the conversation, she noted that, while she wants to expand her family, she’s been extremely focused on her upcoming Las Vegas residency.

“I definitely want more kids,” she said. “I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I want to f***ing nail it.”

Adele’s residency at Caesars Palace was initially set for the beginning of 2022, but was cancelled due to the pandemic. In January, the day before her shows were set to premiere, she posted an emotional video to Instagram announcing that her performances were being rescheduled.

While speaking to Elle, she addressed the cancellations, telling the outlet: “It was the worst moment in my career, by far. By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating.”

This also isn’t the first time that the “Easy On Me” singer has spoken about motherhood. During an interview on BBC’s Desert Island Discs last month, Adele, who shares her nine-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, first opened up about how “wonderful” it would be to have a bigger family.

“I definitely would like a couple more kids,” she explained. “It would be wonderful if we can. If not, I’ve got Angelo. I just want to be happy.”

Along with reflecting on how much she “loves being a mom,” she went on to share her son’s music interest and how they “pick” songs “apart” together, in order to understand their meanings.

“Angelo has just fallen in love with music,” Adele added. “He’s been into video games the last few years, which is very much his dad’s area, not mine. We sit down and have the most intense conversations about music.”

She continued: “We sit down and we listen to these songs together and we pick them apart. And when we’re talking about it, he’s likeL ‘What do you think this means?’ I’m like: ‘I don’t know. It could mean this, it could mean that.’ It’s just heavenly.”

Adele is currently in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul, who she’s been dating for one year. During her Elle interview, the Grammy-Award winner shut down rumours about being engaged and said that, while she isn’t married, she’s “never been in love like this” before and is “obsessed” with Paul.