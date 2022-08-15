Jump to content
Adele is not engaged to Rich Paul, but she ‘absolutely’ wants to get married again

Singer says she is ‘obsessed’ with her beau

Saman Javed
Monday 15 August 2022 11:10
Adele sings at BST Hyde Park festival for first public performance in five years

Adele has set the record straight on the rumours surrounding her relationship.

The singer has revealed she is not engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul, but said she does “absolutely” want to get married again.

The “Easy on Me” singer and sports agent were first linked in May 2021, and made their first public appearance as a couple last July.

In February this year, rumours swirled that the pair had become engaged after Adele attended the BRIT Awards sporting a huge diamond ring on her left hand.

Finally addressing the speculation in a new interview with Elle, of which she is the October cover star, Adele said: “I’m not engaged. I love high-end jewellery, boy!”

Opening up about her relationship, Adele said she has “never been in love like this” before.

“I’m obsessed with him. I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married,” she said.

When asked about her future plans, Adele said she “absolutely” wants to get married again and expand her family.

“I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music,” she said.

Adele on the cover of Elle UK

(ELLE UK / Mario Sorrenti)

“But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas,” she added, referring to her forthcoming Las Vegas residency in November. “I wanna f***ing nail it.”

Adele already has a nine-year-old son named Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. Konecki and Adele divorced in March 2021.

While the Grammy award-winning artist is notorious for keeping her personal life under wraps, she recently shared a peek into her love life with her 50 million followers on Instagram, which suggested that she and Paul had bought a house together.

The photograph showed the couple standing outside a Beverly Hills mansion worth $58m (£47.5m) that previously belonged to Sylvester Stallone. Paul is seen holding a set of keys on his finger, while Adele waves at the camera.

The October issue of ELLE UK is on sale on 1 September.

