Martha Stewart says Pete Davidson is ‘like the son I never had’

Martha Stewart has responded to a viral meme claiming that she would be Pete Davidson’s next romantic interest, calling him the “son” she never had.

The 81-year-old was photographed holding hands with Davidson in April at the White House Correspondents’ dinner.

Following the comedian’s recent split from Kim Kardashian, fans jokingly speculated that the duo would become romantically involved.

However, Stewart quickly put paid to such comments, telling The Daily Mail: “Pete Davidson is like the son I never had.

“He is a charming boy who is finding his way.”

She went on to suggest that she might be collaborating with him in the near future.

“I’ve invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say,” she said.

Davidson split with Kardashian earlier this month after a nine-month-long courtship due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules which “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship”, according to reports in the US media.

Kardashian and Davidson remain friends and “have a lot of love and respect for each other”, E! News reported at the time.

During their relationship, the couple created a significant fanbase, many of whom responded to news of the split on social media.

“Love is dead,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another commented: “Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up. Think I’m going to shut it down for the night. This one hurts.”

“Terrible way to begin the weekend. My Mets are getting slaughtered and so, apparently, are my dreams for true Hollywood love,” one Twitter user added.