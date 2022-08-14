23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics, from Adele to Foo Fighters
‘Hold me closer, Tony Danza?’ Ellie Harrison rounds up of all the words people tend to mishear in famous songs
We all have that friend who belts out the wrong lyrics to songs when they play on the car radio or on a night out.
If this doesn’t sound familiar to you, then sorry but you probably are that friend.
Don’t worry, from mixing up romantic sentiments with items of food to mistaking meaningful declarations for sexual innuendos, mishearing song lyrics is just part of what it is to be human.
Of all the lyrics in our round-up, it was songs by Ariana Grande, Elton John, Taylor Swift and Jimi Hendrix that people most often got mixed up.
Check out the funniest examples below.
23. “thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
Misheard lyric: “Bacon, eggs. Bacon, eggs. Bacon, eggs. I’m so f***in’ grateful for my eggs.”
Correct lyric: “Thank you, next. Thank you, next. Thank you, next. I’m so f***in’ grateful for my ex.”
22. “I Try” – Macy Gray
Misheard lyric: “I wear goggles when you are not near.”
Correct lyric: “My world crumbles when you are not near.”
21. “Sex on Fire” – Kings of Leon
Misheard lyric: “Oooh, dyslexics on fire.”
Correct lyric: “Oooh, this sex is on fire.”
20. “Erase and Rewind” – The Cardigans
Misheard lyric: “Raisins and wine, ‘cause I’ve been changing my mind.”
Correct lyric: “Erase and rewind, ‘cause I’ve been changing my mind.”
19. “Dancing Queen” – ABBA
Misheard lyric: “Dancing queen, feel the beat from the tangerine.”
Correct lyric: “Dancing queen, feel the beat from the tambourine.”
18. “I’m a Believer” – The Monkees
Misheard lyric: “Then I saw her face, now I’m gonna leave her.”
Correct lyric: “Then I saw her face, now I’m a believer.”
17. “Jeremy” – Pearl Jam
Misheard lyric: “Jeremy’s smoking grass today.”
Correct lyric: “Jeremy spoke in class today.”
16. “Africa” – Toto
Misheard lyric: “There’s nothing that a hundred men on mars could ever do.”
Correct lyric: “There’s nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do.”
15. “Blank Space” by Taylor Swift
Misheard lyric: “Got a lot of Starbucks lovers, they’ll tell you I’m insane.”
Correct lyric: “Got a long list of ex-lovers, they’ll tell you I’m insane.”
14. “The Pretender” – Foo Fighters
Misheard lyric: “One of these things is not like the others.”
Correct lyric: “What if I say I’m not like the others?”
13. “Feel Good Inc” by The Gorillaz
Misheard lyric: “Milk dud.”
Correct lyric: “Feel good.”
12. “Blue” – Eiffel 65
Misheard lyric: “I’m blue da ba dee da ba daa, in Aberdeen I will die, da ba dee da ba daa.”
Correct lyric: “I’m blue da ba dee da ba daa, da ba dee da ba daa, da ba dee da ba daa.”
11. “Blinded By the Light” – Manfred Mann’s Earth Band
Misheard lyric: “Wrapped up like a douche when you’re rollin’ in the night.”
Correct lyric: “Revved up like a deuce, another runner in the night.”
10. “Purple Haze” – Jimi Hendrix
Misheard lyric: “Scuse me, while I kiss this guy.”
Correct lyric: “Scuse me, while I kiss the sky.”
9. “Tiny Dancer” – Elton John
Misheard lyric: “Hold me closer Tony Danza.”
Correct lyric: “Hold me closer tiny dancer.”
8. “Say You Love Me” – Fleetwood Mac
Misheard lyric: “I’m begging you for a little sip of tea.”
Correct lyric: “I’m begging you for a little sympathy.”
7. “Chasing Pavements” – Adele
Misheard lyric: “Should I give up, or should I just keep chasing penguins?”
Correct lyric: “Should I give up, or should I just keep chasing pavements?”
6. “Livin’ On A Prayer” – Bon Jovi
Misheard lyric: “It doesn’t make a difference if we’re naked or not.”
Correct lyric: “It doesn’t make a difference if we make it or not.”
5. “Baby Got Back” – Sir Mix-A-Lot
Misheard lyric: “I like big butts in a can of limes.”
Correct lyric: “I like big butts and I cannot lie.”
4. “Seven Seas of Rhye” – Queen
Misheard lyric: “I challenge the mighty titan and his stupid horse.”
Correct lyric: “I challenge the mighty titan and his troubadours.”
3. “Bad Moon Rising” – Creedence Clearwater Revival
Misheard lyric: “There’s a bathroom on the right.”
Correct lyric: “There’s a bad moon on the rise.”
2. “Like a G6” – Far East Movement
Misheard lyric: “Now I’m feelin’ so fly like a cheese stick.”
Correct lyric: “Now I’m feelin’ so fly like a G6.”
1. “The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite” – REM
Misheard lyric: “Calling Jamaica.”
Correct lyric: “Call me when you try to wake her.”
