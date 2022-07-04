Adele branded ‘stunning queen’ by fans over Louis Vuitton dress worn to BST Hyde Park show

The singer stuck to her signature bardot neckline for her second performance at Hyde Park

Laura Hampson
Monday 04 July 2022 09:44
Comments
Adele sings at BST Hyde Park festival for first public performance in five years

Adele returned to live public performances for the first time in half a decade over the weekend, with two back-to-back shows at Hyde Park in London.

For the second performance, on Saturday 2 July, the 34-year-old opted for an off-the-shoulder, floor length Louis Vuitton gown.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to praise the singer for the ensemble, which saw her wear large gold hoop earrings, her hair in soft waves, and the dress which sparkled under the stage lights.

“Ladies and gentlemen: @Adele. THE HAIR , THE DRESS, THE EARRINGS,” one person exclaimed.

Recommended

Others commented on how the singer is the queen of wearing a black dress.

“​​Adele just knows how to pull off a black dress, a stunning queen!” one person wrote.

Another added: “No one else should ever be able to wear a black dress again. They all belong to Adele.”

For her first Hyde Park performance on Friday, Adele wore a floor length velvet Schiaparelli gown with long sleeves and a halter neckline.

Black dresses, especially those with bardot necklines, have become a signature for the singer over the years.

Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 02, 2022

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

After her Brit Awards performance this year, where the singer wore three successive black bardot gowns, stylist Miranda Holder told The Independent that Adele’s penchant for the neckline was “likely because it opens up the décolletage and broadens the shoulders, giving the appearance of a narrower waist”.

Recommended

“This dress style creates the ultimate flattering, timeless silhouette and is the epitome of feel-good fashion,” Holder said at the time.

Stylist Marian Kwei added: “This type of style of clothing is genius because it lengthens the body and that’s a blessing because not everyone was born with supermodel height.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in