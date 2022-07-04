Adele returned to live public performances for the first time in half a decade over the weekend, with two back-to-back shows at Hyde Park in London.

For the second performance, on Saturday 2 July, the 34-year-old opted for an off-the-shoulder, floor length Louis Vuitton gown.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to praise the singer for the ensemble, which saw her wear large gold hoop earrings, her hair in soft waves, and the dress which sparkled under the stage lights.

“Ladies and gentlemen: @Adele. THE HAIR , THE DRESS, THE EARRINGS,” one person exclaimed.

Others commented on how the singer is the queen of wearing a black dress.

“​​Adele just knows how to pull off a black dress, a stunning queen!” one person wrote.

Another added: “No one else should ever be able to wear a black dress again. They all belong to Adele.”

For her first Hyde Park performance on Friday, Adele wore a floor length velvet Schiaparelli gown with long sleeves and a halter neckline.

Black dresses, especially those with bardot necklines, have become a signature for the singer over the years.

Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 02, 2022 (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

After her Brit Awards performance this year, where the singer wore three successive black bardot gowns, stylist Miranda Holder told The Independent that Adele’s penchant for the neckline was “likely because it opens up the décolletage and broadens the shoulders, giving the appearance of a narrower waist”.

“This dress style creates the ultimate flattering, timeless silhouette and is the epitome of feel-good fashion,” Holder said at the time.

Stylist Marian Kwei added: “This type of style of clothing is genius because it lengthens the body and that’s a blessing because not everyone was born with supermodel height.”