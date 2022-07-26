Tickets to the first show of Adele’s rescheduled Las Vegas residency are selling for over $40,000 (£33,355) on certain websites.

On Monday (25 July), the “Easy on Me” singer announced fresh dates for the residency at The Colosceum at Caesar’s palace, after she was forced to postpone her Weekends with Adele shows ust 24 hours before opening night in January this year.

In addition to the 24 rescheduled shows, a further eight new shows were also announced, with the residency now comprising 32 performances. These will run between 18 November 2022 and 25 March 2023.

According to a statement from Ticketmaster on its blog, all existing tickets are valid and will be honoured for their new date. Further, a small number of additional tickets will be available for all 32 performances,

However access to each presale will be limited, as per Ticketmaster’s statement, with priority given to fans who bought tickets during the previous Weekends With Adele Verified Fan Presale and had them refunded, or those that had been waitlisted for the Verified Fan Presale.

Soon after the announcement, it was reported that tickets for opening night were going for anywhere between $600 (£500) – $41,000 (£34,189) on resale website Stubhub.

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that as of 5:30pm New York time there were two tickets priced at $41,280 (£34,422) each for Adele’s show on 18 November. According to the website, both ticketholders would be seated together.

As per the publication’s report, tickets in at least six other pricing tiers were selling for $20,000 (£16,677) each or more.

At the time of writing, the most expensive Front Orchestra – 104 section tickets were selling for nearly $30,000 (£25,016) on Stubhub.

Adele live at Hyde Park (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

Two tickets for the residency show on Christmas eve were selling for over $23,000 (£19,179) on last-minute resale website Gametime.

In a statement to Bloomberg, Gametime executive Matthew Rados attributed to the high resale prices to the shows being postponed and the fact that Adele “doesn’t put on many live performances”.

Adele on Monday said she was “ecstatic“ to be able to announce the rescheduled shows, adding that she “truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them”.

Her Instagram post continued: “But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.”

On Friday (1 July), Adele played her first public show in five years as part of BST Hyde Park’s summer series. You can read The Independent’s four-star review of the show here.