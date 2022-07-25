Adele has announced the reschedueld dates for her postponed Las Vegas residency.

In January, the “Easy on Me” artist was forced to cancel the scheduled shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel just 24 hours before its opening night.

She issued a tearful apology at the time, saying she was “embarassed” at the cancellation but later insisting that she stood by her decision.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them,” the singer wrote in a new Instagram post on Monday 25 July.

“But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.”

“To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me.

“Thank you for your patience, I love you. Adele.”

A statement posted alongside Adele’s message on her website states that all previously postponed WEEKENDS WITH ADELE performances have now been rescheduled.

In addition to the 24 rescheduled shows, a further eight new shows have also been announced.

The residency will now run from 18 November 2022 to 25 March 2023.

“Access will be limited with priority given to fans who held tickets for the original show dates or had previously registered and been waitlisted for the WEEKENDS WITH ADELE Verified Fan Presale,” the statement said.

Eligible fans will receive an email invitation from Ticketmaster on Wednesday (3 August) with further instructions.

On Wednesday (10 August), there will be a presale for fans who bought tickets during the previous Adele Verified Fan Presale but have sinec had then refunded.

The following day, on Thursday (11 August), those who registered and were waitlisted for the previous Adele Verified Fan Presale will have access to a General Verified Fan Presale.

For more information on tickets, see here.

During an appearance on Desert Island Discs earlier this month, Adele said that she had “definitely felt everyone’s disappointment” when she had cancelled the residency.

“I was frightened about letting them down and I thought I could pull it together and make it work, and I couldn’t,” she told Lauren Laverne.

“I stand by that decision. I don’t think any other artist would have done what I did, and I think that is why it was such a massive, massive story.

On Friday (1 July), Adele played her first public show in five years as part of BST Hyde Park’s summer series. You can read The Independent’s four-star review of the show here.